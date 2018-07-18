Police looking to identify ‘person of interest’ in Mattapan store shooting

Boston police are looking to identify this man in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Mattapan Tuesday. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting inside a store bathroom in Mattapan Tuesday.

The department released surveillance images of a person of interest in connection with a shooting in the area of 998 Blue Hill Ave. about 11:34 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a black man who was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt enter the store and ask for a bathroom key before they heard a gunshot come from the bathroom and found a victim on the floor, according to a post on the department’s website.

The man allegedly left the store slowly and ran down Blue Hill Avenue towards Callender Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Those who like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME 27463.

