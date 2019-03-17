Police looking to identify person wanted in connection with South End sexual assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the South End on Sunday.
Police say the incident occurred about 2 p.m. at a business on Harrison Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding the person’s identity is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4400.
Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
