CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was caught on surveillance camera throwing another man to the ground outside a McDonald’s.

The incident occurred at the Fresh Pond McDonald’s, according to Cambridge police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Can you help us ID the male with the black sweatshirt in this video? We are looking to speak to him following an incident in which a victim was grabbed by his shoulders, pulled & reportedly thrown to the pavement outside a Fresh Pond McDonald's yesterday around 4p. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/mLMEkxKL2w — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 20, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)