BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday.

The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police

Witnesses said they saw a man climb on to the back of the truck and then a struggle between the driver and the suspect, who ran away.

The driver ran into the gas station for help and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a light-colored sweatshirt.

