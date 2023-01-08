BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police detectives are looking to identify a man in connection with an attempted carjacking and assault last month in South Boston.

Officers responding to a reported attempted carjacking at Foodies Market on West Broadway around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 were told the suspect was a light-skinned Black male or a White Hispanic male, mid- to late-30s, who was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)