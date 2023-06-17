ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a dump truck with a trailer in Allston last weekend.

The vehicle was stolen on Everett Street on Sunday, June 11, and then recovered at Wegmans in Westwood.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-14 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Auto theft in Allston https://t.co/wem72fTilJ pic.twitter.com/XIIO6OtSYF — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 17, 2023

The police released images of a suspect with facial hair wearing an Under Armour gray ball cap. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 617-343-4256.

