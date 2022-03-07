BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people accused of stealing a $10,000 Rolex from a jeweler in Brookline on Friday.

The suspects had called Village Watch Center on Washington Street to confirm that the jeweler had a 1998 men’s Rolex Oyster two-tone white face watch before arriving in person around 3:30 p.m., according to Brookline police.

A store associate showed the suspects the Rolex and they allegedly fled with the watch, which is valued at about $10,000.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222 or Det. Duane Danforth at 617-730-2236 or via email at ddanforth@brooklinema.gov.

