BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect descriptions available at this time are as follows:

Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest.

Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red Sox cap, dark zip up hooded jacket, white Patriots game jersey with #87 on the front and tan colored pants.

Suspect #3: White male, clean-shaven with dark hair, wearing a white ball cap with a patch, a dark colored zip up with a white design or patch on the left chest, dark colored pants with white writing on the left leg and white sneakers.

Suspect #4: White male with facial hair, wearing a dark ball cap on backwards, a blue Patriots game jersey with #87, red hooded shirt, dark jeans and white shoes.

Suspect #5: White male, wearing a dark ball cap with a design on front, dark jacket, dark pants.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

