NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect accused of stealing from the Norfolk Town Hall, driving a stolen car and using stolen credit cards.

The suspect driving a stolen blue Mazda with a Rhode Island license plate number of 638331 stole from the Norfolk Town Hall, according to police.

The individual was also allegedly seen in the North Attleboro area using stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk police at 508-528-3206.

