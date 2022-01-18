MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with an assault at a fast-food restaurant in Milford.

The incident occurred at a Burger King in the town last Friday, according to Milford police.

The woman could face charges including assault and battery, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, police said.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call Officer Foss at the Milford Police Department at (508) 473-1113.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)