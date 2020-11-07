Police looking to locate 14-year-old who went missing from group home in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing 14-year-old in Attleboro, officials said Saturday.

Jovany Pena was reported missing after he left an Attleboro group home around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a post from the Attleboro Police Department’s Twitter page.

Staff believe he may have left with someone in a green Toyota Rav4 and could be somewhere in the Taunton area, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro Police Detective Division at 508-222-1212.

