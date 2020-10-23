WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to speak with the person who tied a “Trump 2020” sign on live electrical wires in Wilmington early Friday morning.

The low-hanging sign hung across one travel lane on Main Street, posing a hazard to passing motorists, Wilmington police said.

They added that the person who decided to put the sign up ran the risk of being electrocuted by the wires.

Anyone with information regarding the person who did this is asked to call Wilmington police at (978) 658-5071.

We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main St early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires. Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists. #WilmingtonMA pic.twitter.com/pAz4WB31br — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) October 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)