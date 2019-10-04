Police looking to speak with man in connection with deadly stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they want to talk to in connection with the death of a woman who was found fatally stabbed in a home in Worcester late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Lapierre Street around 10:30 p.m. found a 34-year-old woman in a bedroom suffering from several stab wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

“Basically, I started hearing some yelling,” Erik Pitts, a neighborhood resident, told 7NEWS. “I heard someone yelling about if anyone saw where the guy with the knife went.”

The woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Neighbors say the victim’s family chased after the knife-wielding attacker but the individual was able to escape.

There have been no arrests made but on Thursday afternoon, police announced that they were looking to speak with 36-year-old Thomas Bergstrom in connection with the stabbing. He is not being viewed as a suspect at this time.

The WPD Detective Bureau is looking to speak with Thomas Bergstrom, 36 in connection with the stabbing on Lapierre St.

Homicide detectives spent hours processing the crime scene and could be seen removing evidence in brown paper bags.

Investigators say the attack does not appear to be random and that the victim knew her killer. There was no word on a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be sent to 274637 TIPWPD.

