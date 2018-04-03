Police: Lost dogs cause afternoon traffic jam

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say a pair of lost dogs are to blame for a traffic jam Tuesday afternoon in Londonderry.

Troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Ray Wieczorek Drive and found a yellow lab and pug running through traffic.

Both dogs were rescued safely and taken to Granite State Dog Recovery in Manchester.

Anyone with information that could assist in reuniting the dogs with their owners is urged to contact Granite State Dog Recovery at 1-855-639-5678.

