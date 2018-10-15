Police: Lowell man arrested after search warrant uncovers cocaine, loaded gun

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Lowell man is facing drug and weapons charges after officers executing a search warrant on Sunday found cocaine, cash, and a loaded handgun at his home, police said.

Members of the Lowell Police Department’s Special Investigation Section executed a search warrant at 98 Fremont St. as the result of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the building, police announced Monday.

The target of the investigation, Delvin Bradley, of Lowell, was arrested after police say they found six grams of cocaine, a .45 caliber Colt semiautomatic handgun, $851 in cash, a digital scale, and several items consistent with the distribution of cocaine.

Bradley is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, improperly storing a firearm, distributing cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

