Police: Lowell man caught drag racing in NH leads officers on chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lowell man caught drag racing in Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested Friday night after leading police on a brief chase, officials said.

Officers responding to complaints about people road racing a parking lot in the area of Bedford and Spring streets around 9 p.m. spotted two vehicles revving their engines and burning rubber in the area of Kidder and Canal streets, according to Manchester police.

When one of the drivers refused to stop for police, officers pursued the vehicle onto Bedford Street, where the driver, William Sullivan, 24, was arrested on a charge of disobeying a police officer and several motor vehicle infractions.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Nov. 29.

