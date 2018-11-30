MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire arrested two people who were allegedly found with used hypodermic needles Tuesday.

Officers responding to a local hotel after receiving a tip about suspicious activity involving a woman and Javier Luna, who is wanted on an active arrest warrant, spotted a person who appeared to be Luna getting into a car with a female passenger and drive away, police said.

When the officers stopped the car, they said the driver identified himself as Javier Luna’s brother, which later proved to be a wrong name.

They noticed used hypodermic needles on the driver’s floorboard, prompting the arrest of the driver, police said.

The officers also saw used needles in the passenger’s purse as she grabbed her identification, police added.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Melissa Dimond, of Manchester, was also placed under arrest.

Both were fingerprinted, allowing officers to positively identify the man as 40-year-old Carlos Luna Jr. of Lowell, Massachusetts.

Dimond and Carlos Luna Jr. were released on personal recognizance bail with an arraignment schedule at Merrimack District Court on Dec. 13.

A search warrant was executed for the car, which allegedly led to the discovery of additional paraphernalia. Police say this may result in additional charges.

Merrimack police are asking anyone with information on Luna’s whereabouts to call them at 603-424-3774 or 603-424-2424.

