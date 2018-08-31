Police: Lowell man removes AC unit, climbs through window, stabs ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are searching for a man who they say broke into his former girlfriend’s home by pushing an air conditioning unit out of a window and stabbed her new boyfriend multiple times early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a home on Manchester Street for a reported armed home invasion about 4:50 a.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The victim and his girlfriend were asleep in bed when they heard a noise and then were confronted by the suspect, who was identified as Johnny He, police said. He allegedly stabbed the victim and then fled the scene.

An immediate search of the neighborhood was unsuccessful. He has not yet been located.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

