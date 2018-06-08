Police: Lowell shooting suspect caught with 1,000 rounds of ammo, array of drugs

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lowell last month was caught Monday with about 1,000 rounds of ammunition and an array of drugs, police said.

Burith Phan, 31, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder after a shooting on May 25 left a 51-year-old Wilmington man with serious injuries.

Detectives searched Phan’s Middlesex Park home and recovered five handguns, two bags of crack cocaine, 32 bags of ecstasy, one bag of crystal meth, three pill presses and other items associated with drug distribution, according to investigators.

Phan also faces an array of gun charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

