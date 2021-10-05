LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Ludlow man was taken into custody after the seizure of nearly $200,000 in cash following a search for drugs in his home on Monday, police said.

Officers executing a narcotics search warrant at Laconia Street around 11 a.m. seized a large amount of marijuana, more than $194,000 in cash, and a firearm, according to Ludlow police.

Isaiah L. Polk, 29, was arrested on drug and firearm charges, police said.

He is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in lieu of $25,040 bail.

Polk is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Palmer District Court.

