Police: Ludlow man held on $250,000 bail after attempting to kill woman

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Ludlow man was held on $250,000 bail after police say he attempted to kill a woman last week.

Christopher Barroso, 40, was charged with assault to murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation of suffocation, assault and battery, assault to commit a felony, assault and battery on family or household member, threat to commit crime, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and two counts of resisting arrest, according to Ludlow police.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 21, around 1:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Pine Street home for an emergency report of a man beating a woman and upon arrival located a woman suffering from severe but non-life threatening injuries on the front porch.

Due to her injuries, officers requested emergency medical assistance for the woman and initiated an on-scene investigation.

Police say Barroso had locked himself inside the home and after a short time unlocked the door for officers, who took him into custody.

Barroso is scheduled to appear for a dangerousness hearing Dec. 31 in Palmer District Court.

