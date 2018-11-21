Police: Lunenburg man charged with trafficking cocaine following traffic stop in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg man was charged with trafficking cocaine following a motor vehicle stop in Fitchburg Tuesday, police say.

Officers stopped a 2016 Honda Accord Water Street in Fitchburg after determining the registered owner had a suspended license, according to state police.

During their contact with the operator and passenger, police observed a spent ammunition shell casing and determined that neither occupant was duly licensed to possess firearms or ammunition, police say.

After police conducted a pat-frisk of the passenger, they discovered about 20 ounces of a substance believed to be cocaine and approximately one ounce of a substance believed to be marijuana.

Police say they also seized $3,500 cash, which was located on the passenger, later identified as Jeremy Eaton, 21, of Lunenberg, who was placed under arrest on charges of trafficking in cocaine, and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.

He will be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court.

