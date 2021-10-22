LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing a slew of drug charges after police say a search of his home uncovered 8 kilos of cocaine and various amounts of fentanyl and heroin.

Officers conducting a search of 10 Grover St. around 8:30 p.m. Thursday arrested Cesar Guerrero, 36, on charges of trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine and trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl after a search uncovered 8 kilos of cocaine, 51 grams of fentanyl, 175 grams of suspected heroin, according to Lynn police.

Guerrero was also found with multiple IDs from different states with different names.

No additional information was immediately available.

