Police: Lynn man hit another man with car during possible road rage incident

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly hit another man with his car during a possible road rage incident Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a disturbance on Winnepurkit Avenue learned that during an altercation, a 23-year-old man who claims to be from out of town was hit by a vehicle, police said.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him, identified only as a 24-year-old man, was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and assault with intent to murder.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Lynn District Court.

