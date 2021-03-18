NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (WHDH) — A Lynn man is accused of running over a security officer and striking another person with a Lamborghini following an argument at a nightclub in North Miami, Florida last Saturday.

Luis Iraheta, 26, was at the Arena Grill & Lounge on NW 119 Street with his friend and three women around 6:45 a.m. when an argument broke out between Iraheta, his friend and another group of men inside the nightclub, according to an arrest affidavit.

One person reportedly asked the security officers to remove everybody involved in the argument.

Once outside, the argument between the two groups turned into a physical altercation, resulting in Iraheta suffering several injuries to his face, the affidavit reads.

Security officers attempted to stop the fight at which time witnesses say Iraheta got into the driver’s seat of a gray Lamborghini Urus, accelerated the vehicle, and struck the person who had asked the officers to get involved, the affidavit continues.

That person suffered a head injury.

One of the security officers fell to the ground and the Lamborghini ran over them, according to the affidavit.

They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Iraheta allegedly fled the scene and refused to stop for Miami-Dade police.

He later crashed into another vehicle and was subsequently taken to the trauma center as well.

Iraheta was released from the hospital Monday and transported to the North Miami Police Department.

He faces a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

