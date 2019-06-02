Police: Maine crash leaves 66-year-old woman dead

BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a 66-year-old woman died when a car hit her.

Buxton police say a 17-year-old boy from Windham drove the green Chevy that struck the woman Saturday around 5:47 p.m. on Main Street.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Salmon Falls Road.

Police say the Buxton woman died at the scene but released few details.

Saco Police are helping to investigate the crash.

