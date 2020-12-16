WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been charged with robbing a fast-food restaurant while wielding a chainsaw.

Police were summoned Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of someone with a chainsaw inside a McDonald’s in Westbrook. The assailant went behind the counter while revving the chainsaw and took some food and a drink, police said.

Alice Sweet, 26, of Portland, was captured by Westbrook police after fleeing, according to Police Capt. Steve Goldberg.

Sweet allegedly used the chainsaw to damage two cars in the parking lot, police said, but there were no injuries.

Sweet was taken to a Portland hospital for evaluation, Sweet said. It was unclear Wednesday if he had an attorney.

