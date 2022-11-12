GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway.

After initiating a traffic stop, Darryl Germain was taken into custody on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and transportation of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.

He is expected to be arraigned Dec. 19 in 10th Circuit Court – District Division – Portsmouth.

