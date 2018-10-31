Police: Maine man fired shot during Portsmouth, NH domestic dispute

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he fired a shot during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Kane Street about 12:35 a.m. arrested Trevor Wright, 22, of Lebanon, on charges of reckless conduct, domestic violence, criminal threatening and criminal mischief, according to Portsmouth police.

Through an investigation, police determined that Wright and his girlfriend got into an argument at a bar that continued after they left, leading to Wright taking the woman’s cellphone and throwing it on the ground when she tried to call for help, and firing a single shot from a .40-caliber handgun.

Wright was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

He has been ordered held without bail at Rockingham County Jail pending his arraignment with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.

