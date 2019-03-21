WEST PARIS, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man fired at officers serving an arrest warrant before attempting to escape on a snowmobile, then snowshoes.

Oxford County deputies say deputies were investigating 43-year-old Neil Lanteigne for criminal trespass and threatening with a firearm when they realized he was a convicted felon. There was a standoff when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

WCSH-TV reports that Lanteigne was armed with an assault rifle and a handgun when fled on a snowmobile and then ran into the woods on snowshoes on Wednesday.

The state police tactical team was called, and the West Paris man was eventually arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and with criminal trespassing. More charges are likely. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

