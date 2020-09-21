ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man has been arrested after being found with nearly 400 grams of drugs in Andover last Thursday, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on a warrant in the area of River Road, according to Andover police.

He also faces drug trafficking charges after detectives seized more than 380 grams of narcotics and $2,000 in cash believed to the proceeds of illegal drug sales, police added.

No additional information has been released.

