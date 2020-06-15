CHINA, Maine (AP) — A Caribou man is facing numerous charges after leading police on a Sunday car chase that ended when he struck a state trooper and then crashed, Maine State Police said.

Both men were treated for injuries at the Augusta hospital, state police said.

The chase started on Interstate 95 in Waterville after another trooper had pulled over the car driven by Robert Belmain, 53, following reports of the vehicle with no license plates driving erratically, police said.

After being pulled over, Belmain sped off driving erratically on the interstate and on Route 3 in Augusta heading toward China, reaching speeds of 100 mph on both roads, police said.

Trooper Mickael Nunez was outside of his cruiser setting up spike strips on Route 3 to deflate Belmain’s tires when he was hit by the car as he was trying to retreat to a safe location, police said.

Nunez was treated at the hospital for a severe broken leg, police said. Belmain was being treated for head injuries.

Belmain is facing charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest/detention, destruction of evidence, possession of a scheduled drug, operating with a suspended driver’s license and other charges.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

