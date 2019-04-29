Police: Maine man was driving drunk with 11-year-old daughter when he hit, killed pedestrian

GRAY, Maine (WHDH) — A Maine man was driving drunk with his 11-year-old daughter in the vehicle when he hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Yarmouth Road in Gray, Maine about 7:45 p.m. Saturday rushed the victim, Samantha Rinaldi, of Gray, to Maine Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Jay Westra, 58, of North Yarmouth, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and transported to Cumberland County Jail. His 11-year-old daughter was reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Cumberland County Detective’s Bureau and reconstructionists from the Windham and Gorham police departments.

