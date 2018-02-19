Police: Maine men busted with heroin, cocaine at Haverhill rest area

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say two Maine men were arrested early Sunday with heroin and cocaine at a rest area off I-495 in Haverhill.

Around 3 a.m., troopers observed two men in a car parked parallel with the curb at the rest area, despite designated parking spaces being positioned horizontally.

Troopers then spoke with the men, Joshua Blodgett 26, of Skowhegan, and Shane Lunt, 25, of Benton, and found them to be in possession of 101.1 grams of cocaine and 51.4 grams of heroin, according to police.

Blodgett and Lunt were arrested and booked at the state police barracks in Newbury. They face drug trafficking charges.

Both men were held on $50,000 bail and are slated for arraignment in Haverhill District Court Tuesday.

