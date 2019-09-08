Police: Maine woman arrested for OUI after driving wrong way on I-95 in NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Maine woman is facing an operating under the influence charge after driving the wrong way on multiple highways in Dover, New Hampshire, state police say.

Troopers responding to a call about a wrong-way driver on I-95 around 3:15 a.m. learned that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of travel when they received additional calls that the SUV was now driving northbound in the southbound lanes of travel on Route 16.

The Dover tollbooth on Route 16 was notified and asked to hold all southbound traffic, state police say.

Troopers located the vehicle as it was approaching the tolls and were able to stop it. During the stop, they observed multiple signs of alcohol impairment after a roadside investigation of the operator.

Theresa Ronco, 47, of South Portland, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.

She was transported to the Newington Police Department, where she was later released on bail.

Ronco is scheduled to appear in the Strafford Superior Court on Sept. 19.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Tr. Peter Sankowich of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at 603-679-3333 or Peter.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov.

