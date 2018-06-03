Police: Maine woman drives onto baseball field, killing man

SANFORD, MAINE (WHDH) — A Maine woman is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she struck and killed a man while driving around a baseball field Friday.

Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford, was arrested Friday after police say she drove onto the field at Goodall Park about 7 p.m., sending bystanders and ballplayers scattering for safety, according to a post on the Sanford Police Department’s Facebook page.

Sharrow is accused of hitting Douglas Parkhurst, 68, of West Newfield, near the main gate to the field. Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Zachary McMurtry, 13, was on the mound when Sharrow allegedly drove the car onto the field.

“One of the scariest things I’d had to deal with,” he said. “I wasn’t sure what to do. I wasn’t sure which way to run.”

McMurtry added that his teammates are still figuring out if they are going to play baseball again.

“Everyone was having fun. All of a sudden that just like ruined it,” he said. “I don’t know if I can play another game on that field.”

Sharrow is being held at York County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Sanford police at 207-324-9170 ext. 1.

