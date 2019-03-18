Police: Maine woman wanted for kidnapping her 2 children found in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine woman who was wanted for kidnapping her two children was arrested Monday in Beverly, police say.

Brittany Bohan, 28, of Sanford, Maine, was tracked down at a residence in Beverly by state and Beverly police.

The two children she’s accused of kidnapping were unharmed and will be returned to the custody of Maine Child Protective Services, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Bohan will be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court on a charge of being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.

Following her arraignment, arrangements will be made to transport her to the custody of the Sanford, Maine Police Department.

