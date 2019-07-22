Police: ‘Major’ water main break shuts down streets in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A major water main break temporarily shut down two streets in Reading Monday night.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Chequessette Road as water flooded the streets and utility crews worked to repair the damage.

Some resident may experience an interruption in service and those that do not may notice brown water coming from the taps, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the break.