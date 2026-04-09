(CNN) — Police in the Bahamas say they have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of an American woman whose husband reported she fell overboard during a boat ride in the islands.

The 59-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night and is being questioned, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which did not name the man. CNN has reached out for more details.

The announcement comes just hours after the US Coast Guard confirmed they have opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, who has been missing since Saturday.

Lynette and her husband, Brian Hooker, both US nationals from Michigan, had been sailing the Bahamas on their yacht, “Soulmate.” Brian told local authorities they had been returning from land on a small dinghy Saturday night when Lynette fell off the boat amid turbulent seas, according to a previous statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

After local authorities and the Coast Guard scoured the bay in search of Lynette, the effort moved to a recovery operation, said Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, on Tuesday.

Lynette’s family repeatedly called for a deeper probe into her disappearance as days went by and they heard no updates from Bahamian authorities. The family told CNN they had become increasingly frustrated as they struggled to get information.

The Coast Guard is leading the criminal investigation, an agency spokesperson confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson declined to provide further details. CNN has sought comment from Brian on the investigation.

The Coast Guard interviewed Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, for two hours Wednesday, according to her attorney, Ron Marienfeld.

Here is what we know.

Lynette fell off the dinghy during strong currents, husband says

Bahamian authorities first learned of Lynette’s disappearance on Sunday, when her husband contacted them and reported she had fallen out of their dinghy, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Police later released Brian’s account and urged the public to come forward if they had any information.

On Saturday night, Brian said the couple left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay in a small, 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, according to a news release from police. They were making their way back to their yacht, Cook said.

Lynette fell out of the boat while they were on the dinghy, Brian told police. Cook added Brian said she “bounced” out of the boat during strong currents and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her,” Brian told police. Lynette was wearing the keys, also known as an engine safety lanyard, when she fell off the dinghy, which made the boat lose power, so he tried to paddle to shore, according to his account shared by police.

“Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus,” her husband told CNN in a statement.

Brian said he last saw Lynette swimming toward the shore, according to Cook.

The dinghy drifted toward Marsh Harbour, where it ultimately was beached, and Brian “traversed through the bush till he made it to Marsh Harbour Boat yards where he made contact with the local Police,” Cook said.

Brian arrived in the boat yard around 4 a.m. Sunday, and someone there helped him to notify authorities about his missing wife, police said.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas,” Brian said.

Multiple agencies search for Lynette Hooker

Once police were notified about Lynette’s disappearance, their agency, along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, started searching the area.

The Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified at 5:12 a.m. and “searched extensively for 6 hours” but wasn’t able to find Lynette, Cook said. The US Coast Guard also conducted an hourlong search by air, a spokesperson told CNN.

Royal Bahamas Police Force said Tuesday that authorities are continuing the search, which has “spanned marine, land, and aerial areas, with additional support from drone technology and professional divers.”

The US State Department told CNN it is “aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay” and is “working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance,” an agency spokesperson said.

The State Department advises travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas, which is listed under a level 2 travel advisory. “Boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred,” it said in a March 2025 advisory.

Family calls for an investigation into mother’s disappearance

As authorities continue searching for Lynette, her daughter and mother told CNN they have several questions about what happened, and both have been trying to reach Bahamian authorities for information.

Darlene Hamlett, Lynette’s mother, is racing to get an emergency passport to fly to the Bahamas, and Lynette’s daughter, Aylesworth, has hired an attorney.

“We have many unanswered questions,” Hamlett said. “Our family is still in shock. We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy.”

Both women said they want a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lynette’s disappearance.

Aylesworth said in a statement, “I have been privy to very little information. My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance.”

The last time she spoke with her mother was on Friday, she told CNN Tuesday. She found out about her mother’s disappearance from her step-father, Brian, who left her a voicemail, she said. While she didn’t share many details of what he said in that voicemail, Aylesworth said he told her they found a flotation device that was thrown to her mother.

The longer Lynette is missing, the less optimistic she is that her mother will be found, Aylesworth said.

“The more time that goes on, the more I disbelieve that she will come back alive. I don’t think that you can tread water for that long,” she said. “But I hope maybe she’s on a little island somewhere.”

Couple has been sailing for more than a decade, daughter says

Lynette and Brian have been married for about 25 years and have been sailing for over a decade, Aylesworth told CNN.

They went from a small sailboat that could only fit two people to a more than 50-foot sailboat, which they used to sail around Lake Michigan, she said. Her mother and stepdad have been in the Bahamas for about a month, Aylesworth added.

The couple has documented their travels on Instagram and YouTube over the years, most recently showcasing their adventures in the Bahamas.

Lynette loves exploring and works out a lot, her daughter said. She is also crafty and enjoys documenting their adventures through video, especially with her 360 camera, Aylesworth said.

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