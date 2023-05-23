BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital and one person was arrested after a stabbing inside a Star Market store on River Street in Mattapan Tuesday, police said.

Boston police said a call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. reporting the incident.

The victim, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos given to 7NEWS by one shopper showed police surrounding the deli counter inside the Star Market Tuesday afternoon.

Another shopper said police told her the stabbing involved employees.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before here,” the shopper said. “I mean, it’s usually just a very quiet place.”

Police cleared the scene shortly before 5:15 p.m. Before they did so, though, officers were seen bringing a man out of the store with his hands behind his back. The person also appeared to be wearing an employee badge.

While police confirmed later Tuesday evening that they have someone under arrest in connection with the stabbing, they would not confirm additional details about the individual. Police also would not confirm whether the attacker or the victim in this incident are in fact employees at the Star Market.

7NEWS reached out to Star Market’s corporate office for a response but Star Market deferred questions back to police.

