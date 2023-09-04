SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man is in custody following an overnight double-stabbing in Southbridge, according to authorities.

The Southbridge Police Department said Jose Luis Mandujano was arrested after officers were initially called to a business on Pleasant Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding to a report of a stabbing at a local business, arriving officers found two victims suffering what officials considered non-life threatening injuries. According to the police department, one victim suffered a hand laceration while another had been stabbed in their chest.

Southbridge PD said that officers also learned a male suspect had fled the scene in a car prior to their arrival.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, police were able to soon identify Mandujano as a suspect and make an arrest.

“Mandujano was located a short time later at his residence and officers made contact with him,” the department said on its Facebook page. “After a brief struggle Mandujano was taken into custody.”

The police department said the 31-year-old Southbridge resident faces a number of assault-related charges, including assault with intent to commit a felony to wit murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Mandujano is currently being held on $25,040 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

