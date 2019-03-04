Police make arrest in 2013 fatal shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a 2013 fatal shooting in Rhode Island.

U.S. Marshals and Pawtucket police arrested 47-year-old Juan Gibson, of Providence, on Friday after a grand jury indictment on breaking and entering and murder charges.

Police say 41-year-old Jeffrey Lebrun was found dead of gunshot wounds after a break-in at his home in July 2013.

Witnesses saw two suspects fleeing the scene, and police found Lebrun’s 15-year-old stepdaughter hiding inside a closet after the shooting.

Lebrun told police after an earlier break-in in May that he believed he was being targeted because he used and sold medical marijuana.

Gibson is being held pending his arraignment.

His attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

