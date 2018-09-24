Police make arrest in 2014 stabbing of insurance executive

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the stabbing death four years ago of an insurance company executive who was killed while out for a run.

Simsbury police say 27-year-old William Winters Leverett, was charged Sunday with murder in the November 2014 death of Melissa Millan.

The Windsor Locks man is scheduled to appear in court Monday. It could not immediately be determined if he had a lawyer.

The 54-year-old Millan, a senior vice president at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., commonly referred to as Mass Mutual, was running along a Simsbury trail when she was stabbed in the chest sometimes between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Leverett’s landlord told WFSB-TV that Leverett couldn’t live with himself and went with leaders of a church to confess to police.

