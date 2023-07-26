ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Lowell woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading state police troopers on a pursuit that ended in Andover, police said.

State police said troopers initially tried to stop a car driven by Elena Moreira. She did not stop, though, according to police, forcing troopers to start the pursuit.

State police said Moreira was eventually stopped on the northbound side of I-93 in Andover and arrested.

SKY7-HD over the scene Wednesday afternoon spotted several troopers standing near a tow truck.

No further information was immediately available.

