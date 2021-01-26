Police make arrest in connection with break-ins at Boston art galleries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with recent break-ins at a pair of popular art galleries in Boston, officials said.

Robert Viens, 48, of Randolph, is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, transportation or use of a hoax device or substance, and wanton destruction of property over $1,200 following an alleged incident that occurred at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers and a bomb squad responded to the infamous museum after Viens allegedly threw an object through a glass door behind the building around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators said the glass was shattered but nothing was taken. The security officers inside were also uninjured.

The bomb squad responded because it was unclear what kind of object was thrown at the door at first.

Thirteen works of art were lifted from the museum in a heist that occurred more than 30 years ago. The pieces are estimated to be worth about $500 million.

Viens was also wanted on charges of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and vandalizing property in connection with a break-in at the Arden Gallery on Jan. 11, police said.

Viens was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on Tuesday with assistance from a U.S Marshals task force and the Braintree Police Department.

An investigation remains ongoing.

