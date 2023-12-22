BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man from Everett has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in East Boston.

The Boston Police Department announced the arrest of Edwin Mendez Hernandez on Friday, a week after officers first responded to a stabbing that occurred on Gove Street the morning of Dec. 15.

At the time, police found Medford resident Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, suffering from life-threatening wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

A week later, on Friday, Dec. 22, at 8 a.m., Boston police said the department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Hernandez in the area of 20 Hancock St. in Everett.

He was expected to be arraigned sometime on Friday in East Boston District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)