BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responding to reports of an assault outside of Paddy O’s bar on Union Street at 7 p.m. found a man who had been stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at an area hospital.

The assailant allegedly fled the area after the stabbing but they have since been taken into custody.

All the bars on Union Street were closed Saturday night during the investigation, but were open and packed on Sunday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

