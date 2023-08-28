MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Police say a suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run crash left a juvenile on a bike injured over the weekend in Marlborough.

The Marlborough Police Department said Monday morning that an arrest had been made following the hit-and-run that happened on Sunday by Route 20.

Authorities previously released photos of what was believed to be a gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, that left the scene after hitting the bicyclist that morning.

According to a Facebook post shared by Marlborough PD, a vehicle has since been seized by police and the suspect was scheduled to be arraigned at Marlborough District Court later in the afternoon.

