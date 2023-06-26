Related Newton pastor recounts kindness of victims who were found dead in apparent triple homicide

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the deaths of three elderly people in Newton over the weekend, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday.

Ryan said 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson of Newton was taken into custody Monday afternoon on multiple charges including murder.

There was no established connection between Ferguson and the people who were killed, Ryan said and the incident is still being considered a random act.

Authorities previously responded on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. after Ryan said a friend found the victims inside a home on Broadway Street in Newton’s Nonantum area.

Ryan said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A day later, Ryan said evidence gathered at the crime scene led them to Ferguson.

An email circulated by the victims’ parish on Monday identified the three as Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino, the mother of Jill D’Amore.

Their pastor, Father Dan Riley, said Jill and Bruno had been scheduled to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and renew their vows on the morning their bodies were found. Their neighbor originally visited to check on them after they did not appear for mass at Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton at 10 a.m. as planned.

Ryan said investigators inside the home where Jill, Bruno and Lucia were found dead found knife injuries and blunt force trauma injuries on each of the victims.

Jill D’Amore had more than 30 such injuries, according to Ryan, and there were “obvious signs of struggle” in the home, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight with blood on it.

Ryan said a knife was found with red/brown stains on it. She said authorities also found the door of the home’s garage was open and screens were torn off windows.

Ryan said investigators examining the scene were able to gather bare bloody footprints off a tile halfway floor as well as fingerprints on screens and windows.

Investigators canvassing the area gathered a video taken early Sunday morning of a man seen walking with no shirt, no shoes and a staggering gait on Albemarle Road, according to Ryan. The DA said officers later shown the video recognized Ferguson.

Investigators were on scene in Newton throughout the day Sunday.

Authorities, in the meantime, asked residents to “remain vigilant” and check any video from their home for signs of suspicious activity. Newton police said they would have additional patrols working throughout the day Monday as the person responsible for this incident remained at large.

Speaking Monday evening, Ryan thanked investigators for their “tireless” work.

She also thanked residents for their help in what she said was a “thoughtful and relentless investigation.”

“We send our sincere condolences to the family,” said Newton Police Chief John Carmichael. “We’re very happy that tonight we’re here to report that we will be able to seek justice for these victims.”

“Newton is a safe city,” Carmichael continued. “However, this is reminder that senseless acts of violence do take place in cities such as ours.”

Ryan said an autopsy had already determined Jill D’Amore’s cause of death to be a homicide as of Monday evening.

Additional charges may be coming for Ferguson, Ryan said, based on the results of still pending autopsies for Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino.

Ferguson is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)