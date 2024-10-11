BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Canton man is facing charges after his arrest in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another man in a Dorchester barbershop last month, police said.

The shooting happened at the Exclusive Barbershop and Salon on Washington Street near 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Boston police said officers responded and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man identified as Elijah Ricardo Clunie, 20, of Dorchester was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second man survived his injuries.

Boston police identified the suspect in the shooting as Diamond Jose Brito. Police said authorities arrested Brito on Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned on charges including murder on Friday.

